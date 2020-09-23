1/
Karen L. Hoy
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. Hoy

Karen L. Hoy, 57, of Sylvania, passed away September 21, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born September 20, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio, to Raymond and Joanne (Meyer) Schwandt.

Karen was an avid reader, loved to cook and bake, enjoyed shopping and spending time with great nieces and nephews.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Marie Griffin; siblings, Jennifer, Beth and Kevin Schwandt; grandchild, Nate; nieces, Amber (Billy), Holly, and Kaitlin; great nieces and nephews, Addison, Alec, Abel, Belle, Lilly and Luna. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Byron "Bud".

Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10am until the funeral service begins at 1pm. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Tributes in Karen's name may be made to the donor's choice. On-line condolences may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved