Karen L. HoyKaren L. Hoy, 57, of Sylvania, passed away September 21, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born September 20, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio, to Raymond and Joanne (Meyer) Schwandt.Karen was an avid reader, loved to cook and bake, enjoyed shopping and spending time with great nieces and nephews.Karen is survived by her daughter, Marie Griffin; siblings, Jennifer, Beth and Kevin Schwandt; grandchild, Nate; nieces, Amber (Billy), Holly, and Kaitlin; great nieces and nephews, Addison, Alec, Abel, Belle, Lilly and Luna. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Byron "Bud".Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10am until the funeral service begins at 1pm. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Tributes in Karen's name may be made to the donor's choice.