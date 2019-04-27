Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
1941 - 2019
Karen L. Ilstrup, age 78, of Toledo, passed away April 24, 2019, in her home. Karen was born March 12, 1941, in Monroe to Thomas and Ruby (Brooks) Pyle. She served honorably in the US Navy from 1959 until 1962. She was employed with General Motors for more than 25 years. Karen was a member of UAW Local 14 and Bedford Senior Center. She loved traveling in her retirement.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Gwen and brother, Dick. She is survived by her son, Thomas G. (Susan) Ilstrup and sister, Marilyn J. (Henry) Williams, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle MI.

Memorial contributions may be made to s in Karen's memory.

To leave a special message for Karen's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2019
