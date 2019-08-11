|
Karen L. Meyer
Karen L. Meyer, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 11, 1935, to Otto and Hulda (Pfahlert) Scheil in Toledo. Karen graduated from Whitney High School, Class of 1953. She later married the love of her life, and together they raised two children. Karen chose to stay home and raise her children instead of working. She enjoyed playing cards, arts and crafts, and reading books. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She will always be remembered for her exceptionally funny, never serious personality.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ted Meyer, Sr., and her sister, Dorothy Dixon. She will be greatly missed by her children, Ted (Sharon) Meyer, Jr., and Cindy (Dale) Proshek; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Jason) Kish, Andrew Proshek, and Zachary Proshek; a great-grandchild, Skyler Kish; and sister Charlene (Harlan) Clark, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The family will also receive guests at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 N. Haven Ave. from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., with visiting Priest Rev. David Poliafico officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - Marysville, Ohio or to Loving Care Hospice, Marysville, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019