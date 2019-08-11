Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
4555 N. Haven Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
4555 N. Haven Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Meyer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Meyer Obituary
Karen L. Meyer

Karen L. Meyer, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 11, 1935, to Otto and Hulda (Pfahlert) Scheil in Toledo. Karen graduated from Whitney High School, Class of 1953. She later married the love of her life, and together they raised two children. Karen chose to stay home and raise her children instead of working. She enjoyed playing cards, arts and crafts, and reading books. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She will always be remembered for her exceptionally funny, never serious personality.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ted Meyer, Sr., and her sister, Dorothy Dixon. She will be greatly missed by her children, Ted (Sharon) Meyer, Jr., and Cindy (Dale) Proshek; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Jason) Kish, Andrew Proshek, and Zachary Proshek; a great-grandchild, Skyler Kish; and sister Charlene (Harlan) Clark, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The family will also receive guests at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 N. Haven Ave. from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., with visiting Priest Rev. David Poliafico officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - Marysville, Ohio or to Loving Care Hospice, Marysville, Ohio.

To leave a special message for Karen's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now