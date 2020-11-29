1/1
Karen Lee Metzger
1950 - 2020
Karen Lee Metzger

Karen Lee Metzger, 70, of Toledo, OH, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1950. She was known as Rara to her "grandbabies" who were her greatest joy. Karen was married to Gary Metzger for 51 years and he always referred to Karen as his "bride". She was a loved and longtime member of Olivet Lutheran Church where she proudly served as the "Chief Bottle Washer" at the free community meal, Daily Bread. She loved spoiling her two sons, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren more than anything in the world.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Brandon, Eric, and Melissa; and her grandkids, Kayla and Gray Metzger.

A private memorial for family and friends will be held at Olivet Lutheran church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to The Victory Center of Toledo. Donations can be made by visiting their website at thevictorycenter.org. Online condolences can be made to reebfuneralhome.com.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
