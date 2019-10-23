The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 W. Broadway Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
Karen Lee Walsh


1943 - 2019
Karen Lee Walsh Obituary
Karen Lee Walsh

Karen Lee Walsh, age 75, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Kenmore, New York on November 5, 1943 to Nora (Ressel) and Jack Hensel .

Karen was employed with Maumee City Schools as a special education aide for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee; and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, biking, painting, puzzles, gardening, and walking her two dogs. Karen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James; children, Stephen Walsh, Colleen (John) LaChapelle, Jamie Dinkens, and Molli (Beau) Davidson. Also, surviving are 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 3 siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son in-law, Rodney Dinkens.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway Street, Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
