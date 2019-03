Karen LeeAnn Young



Karen LeeAnn Young, age 72, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly with family by her side, Friday, February 22, 2019. Karen was born August 26, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Edward and Florentine (Purczyski) Young.



Karen graduated from Woodward High School and Davis College and worked as a Paralegal Office Manager for most of her life. Karen loved animals especially her cat, Baby, and was involved in Save-A-Pet. Karen enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, bingo, ceramics and crafting. She was a kind hearted soul that would give the shirt off her back to help anyone.



Left to cherish Karen's memory are her siblings, Edward (Carleen) Young, Alan Young and Christine (Christopher) Blom; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Young.



Friends will be received on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43512 (419-269-1111) with Prayers at 7:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society or the . To share memories and condolences with Karen's family please visit our website at:



blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019