Karen Louise Dunbar Karen Louise Dunbar was a leap year baby born on February 29, 1936. The daughter of John and Evelyn (Hutchison) Dunbar, Karen was born and raised in Perrysburg. A graduate of Perrysburg High School, she earned her nursing degree from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and began working as an RN in surgery. Karen continued her education at the University of Toledo receiving Honors in the Department of Education in 1968. She combined her two degrees and served as instructor of all new hires at the Toledo Hospital. Karen worked for TTH for over 30 years. Karen enjoyed travelling all over the United States and Europe. She lived in Denver, Colorado for a short while before returning to Toledo. She was a voracious reader and a crafter in a variety of mediums. Karen loved animals and continued to support animal rights throughout her life. She was never without a pet. After retiring, Karen achieved one of her bucket list goals of becoming a Master Gardener, sharing her knowledge of plants with all her family and friends. Karen Louise was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and Brian Dunbar. She is survived by two sisters, Andre Bayliss of Whispering Pines, North Carolina and Elizabeth Dunbar of Minneapolis, Minnesota; niece, Dominie Destatte (Keith); and great-nephew, Atticus Destatte. Services will be private. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.