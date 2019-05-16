Home

Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
(419) 485-3128
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindenwood Cemetery
Ft Wayne, IN
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
563 Pinewood Ave
Toledo, OH
Karen Louise Poole of Toledo passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St Luke's Hospital. A longtime resident of Toledo, she was born on April 12, 1943 to Robert and Glema (Sayles) Treer. Karen graduated from Montpelier High School (1961) and Riverside School of Nursing (1964). Karen successfully pursued a lifelong passion and career in nursing developing professional skills in anesthesiology. Karen joined the Ohio Army National Guard and impressively rose in rank to Lt. Colonel through a 20 year career.

As a "soldier for life", Lt Colonel Poole served honorably and with distinction in European, Caribbean Island, and Central American fields. Additionally, Karen had a lifelong passion for music, reading, and the arts. She skillfully played the piano and honored God through music ministry at All Saints Episcopal Church.

In "retirement", Karen successfully developed a passion and certification as a long-term care ombudsman for senior adults. Karen always strived for excellence in health care for the least and the lost.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, and four brothers. After a debilitating stroke in mid 2018, Karen rebounded remarkably due to the amazing health care provided by the Elizabeth Scott Community (Maumee, OH).

Interment and burial will be on Monday, May 20th (10 AM) at Lindenwood Cemetery, Ft Wayne IN. A memorial/celebration service in Karen's honor will be on Tuesday, May 21st (10AM) at All Saints Episcopal Church, 563 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, OH. 43604. Donations may be made to the Toledo Public Library Legacy Foundation or to All Saints Episcopal Church (Toledo). Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019
