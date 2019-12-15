The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lynn Strong


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lynn Strong Obituary
Karen Lynn Strong

Karen Lynn Strong, age 53 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 in her home in Sylvania, Ohio. Karen was born on February 6, 1966 in Nashville, Tennessee, to the union of Dr. Samuel E. and Patricia M. Strong. She graduated with Honors from Notre Dame Academy High School, attended Purdue University, graduated from the University of Toledo and attended Capital School of Law and the University of Toledo School of Law.

Karen was employed with Target for over 20 years. She was an extremely talented musician with the gift of being able to play a variety of instruments. Karen was a skilled in all forms of art, an avid reader and collector of books and had a passion for animals, especially cats. She rescued many strays and would often take small animals to the vet for care.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Samuel E. Strong and is survived by her loving mother, Patricia; brothers, Kenneth and Kevin Strong; niece, Nichole Strong and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Friends may visit at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday December 17, 2019 where the visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Library Legacy Foundation in memory of Karen Strong, at Sanger branch would be appreciated. https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E342508&id=9

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now