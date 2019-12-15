|
Karen Lynn Strong
Karen Lynn Strong, age 53 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 in her home in Sylvania, Ohio. Karen was born on February 6, 1966 in Nashville, Tennessee, to the union of Dr. Samuel E. and Patricia M. Strong. She graduated with Honors from Notre Dame Academy High School, attended Purdue University, graduated from the University of Toledo and attended Capital School of Law and the University of Toledo School of Law.
Karen was employed with Target for over 20 years. She was an extremely talented musician with the gift of being able to play a variety of instruments. Karen was a skilled in all forms of art, an avid reader and collector of books and had a passion for animals, especially cats. She rescued many strays and would often take small animals to the vet for care.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Samuel E. Strong and is survived by her loving mother, Patricia; brothers, Kenneth and Kevin Strong; niece, Nichole Strong and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Friends may visit at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday December 17, 2019 where the visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Library Legacy Foundation in memory of Karen Strong, at Sanger branch would be appreciated. https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E342508&id=9
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019