(News story) Karen Lynn Thornton Biscay, 72, a soprano, violin player, and educator who was a Lourdes University professor emeritus of music credited for establishing the university's choir, died Nov. 28 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in South Toledo.
She died of lung cancer after a brief bout with the disease, her husband, Michael Biscay, said.
Mrs. Biscay retired in 2015 as the music department chair and associate professor after 36 years at the university, where she had created and taught such courses as Music Appreciation, Voice, American Music History, and the Broadway Musical Theater. She received her emerita status upon retirement.
In 1984, she started a women's choir at Lourdes and later established a mixed choir - the Lourdes University Chorus - after Lourdes began accepting male students, with the mixed choir also open to faculty and community members. The women's choir was later discontinued.
While at Lourdes, she created and directed the Good Company Ensemble, an independent entity that performed with the choir and separately.
"For over 30 years, Karen was the face of the Lourdes University music department," said Sister Barbara Vano of the Sisters of St. Francis, director of campus ministry and service learning at Lourdes. "Teaching classes, directing the choir and the Good Company Ensemble, and bringing the sounds of music to countless events, Karen shared her passion and love for music with so many here at Lourdes and in the broader Toledo community."
"Music was her life; she always had a twinkle in her eye and sway in her step. I'm picturing Karen already planning a Christmas concert and holding choir practice up in Heaven," she said.
Over the years, Mrs. Biscay also sang soprano and played violin at area concerts and churches. She also gave voice lessons privately and was proud of her students, some of whom made it to Broadway shows and Miss Ohio contests, her husband said.
In retirement, she remained active with the choir.
In 2001, Mrs. Biscay led it in a tour of England and Hungary, with performances at famous places of worship including Winchester Cathedral, Salisbury Cathedral, and St. Etheldreda's Church in London, as well as the Great Synagogue in Szeged and St. Anna's Catholic Church in Budapest.
In 2004, she led a special summer choir in a choral tour of Stratford, Ont. and Woodstock Ont. The choir comprised some of the members of Lourdes University Chorus, her music colleagues, and her private students.
She was also a founding member of Musica Antiqua de Toledo and of Cameraderie, an Early Music instrumental ensemble.
Her other professional memberships included the Sigma Alpha Iota professional music fraternity, the American Choral Directors Association, the Ohio Choral Directors Association, the Euterpean Club, and the Monday Musicale.
Mrs. Biscay was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Toledo to Evelyn Durham Thornton and Isaac Bruce Thornton.
She graduated from what now is Sylvania Northview High School, where she sang and played violin in the orchestra. She then went to Bowling Green State University on a violin scholarship, graduating with a bachelor of music degree.
Upon graduation, she hired on at Sylvania Schools and taught music there for a time before returning to BGSU, where she studied music history and choral conducting, getting a master of music degree in the latter.
In 1971 she married Michael Biscay.
They eventually settled in Toledo's historic Old West End in a house built in 1896 and liked to keep their home's doors open to the public during annual Historic Old West End festivals.
Nicknamed "Chocoholic Hill" because of the Biscays' weakness for chocolate, they have described the house to The Blade as an American Foursquare with Gothic Revival touches.
Mrs. Biscay was preceded in death by a sister.
Surviving is her husband, Michael Biscay.
There will be no visitation.
A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave., Toledo, where a luncheon will immediately follow.
The family suggests tributes to the Karen T. Biscay Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the church.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019