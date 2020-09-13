Karen M. DewitzKaren Dewitz passed away peacefully, September 5, 2020 at the Ebeid Hospice Residence. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends.Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis; sons, Michael (Tracy) and Matthew (Laurie); sister, Elaine (Melvin) Mylander; brother, Lowell (Helen) Myerholtz; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.As Karen wished there will be a private service for family, and no visitation. In respect for the health of everyone under the present circumstances and restrictions there will not be a funeral dinner.Karen asked for no flowers, instead a card or donation to the Sylvania United Church of Christ.Online expressions of sympathy may be offered at