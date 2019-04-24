Karen M. Sarandi



Karen M. Sarandi, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in 1941, she was the daughter of John and Ruth (McConnell) Wonders. A 1959 graduate of Kenmore High School, in Akron, Ohio, she then married Louis Sarandi on August 29, 1964. Karen was an active member and former secretary of Northwest Baptist Church in Toledo. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, knitting, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving husband, Louis; daughters, Diane (John) Ewing and Christine (Tom) Merrick; sister, Linda (John) White; 4 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren.



Visitations will be from 3-8 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Northwest Baptist Church, Bus Ministry.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary