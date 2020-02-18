Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Karen P. Holley


1944 - 2020
Karen P. Holley Obituary
Karen P. Holley

Karen P. Holley, 75, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Orchard Villa. She was born July 5, 1944 in Toledo to Frank Wurns and Dorothy (Bylow). Karen worked at Reiter Automotive for many years prior to her retirement. She loved listening to Kid Rock, playing bingo, and going to the casino. In her downtime, she also enjoyed reading.

Karen is survived by her children, Bob (Judy) Dudley, and Shelly Dudley; grandchildren, Candice, Bobby, Brandon, Taylor, Jodi, Jennifer, Stefani, Leiann, Eddie; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Miller, Wesley (Jane) Keister, III, Daniel (Joan) Keister, David Keister, April Box, Rebecca Heyman, Roberta (Paul) Myers, Frances Wurns, Diane (Richard) Rollf, Robert (Kay) Wurns, Frank (Theresa) Wurns, Vaughan (Linda) Wurns; and lots of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Wurns; mother, Dorothy Keister; step-father, Wesley Keister, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly Medley and sisters, Bonnie Hickman, and Christine Olwick.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 12 - 4 p.m. where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
