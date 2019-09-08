|
|
Karen S. King
Karen King, age 66, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on August 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born June 9, 1953 to Paul and Audrey Schmitz and was raised by Paul and his second wife, Grace. She attended Clay High School and worked as a cosmetologist owning her own business, "Hair World." After leaving cosmetology she performed various jobs with the last one being a welder at Toledo Tool & Die. Karen loved her family and spending time with them. She newly found that she liked diamond dot art and enjoyed making them for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Schmitz, Audrey Russel and Grace Schmitz she knew as "mom"; brother, Wayne Schmitz and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Chamberlin.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jennifer Chamberlin; grandchildren, Ashley Chamberlin (Mathew) and Christopher Chamberlin, Jr. (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Cayson, Bentley, Dallas, Owen and Liam; brothers, Larry (Joyce) Schmitz, Paul (Sandy) Schmitz, Michael (Chrissy) Schmitz and sister, Judy Floyd.
At her request there will be no services.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019