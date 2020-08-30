Karen S. Ranes
Karen S. Ranes, 65, of Elmore, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born on June 1, 1955 in Toledo to Norman and Charlene (Pratt) Collum.
Karen worked for Guardian in Millbury for 10 years. She enjoyed dancing and going bowling. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and making memories with them.
Karen is survived by her sons, Keith (Deb) Ranes of Point Place and Drew (Kayla) Ranes of Woodbury, TN; 7 grandchildren, Alexandrea, Alissa, Autumn, Ashleigh, Aubria, Averie and Addison; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Leeann) Collum of Perrysburg; and sisters, Mary Ann (Mark) Snider of Oak Harbor, Diane (Laura) Pettit of Toledo and Norma (Terry) Iffland of Dublin, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Debbie Collum.
A Memorial Service for Karen will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430 with a gathering one hour prior to the service. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551.
Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family can leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to share their appreciation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and concern for Karen, especially Amie.walkerfuneralhomes.com