Karen "Kelly" (Foor) Schmidt
1941 - 2020
Karen "Kelly" (Foor) Schmidt

Kelly, 79, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born August 31, 1941 to Ray and Marian (Tausend) Foor. After receiving her Bachelors in Education from Adrian College she moved to the Toledo area and met the love of her life, Bob. She left teaching to raise her family and during that time she and Bob also cared for over 250 foster children. Kelly returned to teaching in 1986 at Rosary Cathedral School where she remained until her retirement in 2001.

She was devoted to her church, Glenwood Lutheran, where she was active in Church Council, Christian Education Committee and could be seen teaching Sunday school or volunteering in the kitchen on a regular basis. Kelly also spent many years volunteering for Toledo Public schools, specifically Harvard Elementary where all of her children attended. She even received a volunteer of the year award from TPS for her dedication.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob. Kelly is survived by her sisters, Sharon (William) Brininstool and Martha Neblung; children, Lori (John) Lesler, Lisa (Dave) Wehrmeister, Del Schmidt and Beth Jordan; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Glenwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43620 with Funeral Services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in church. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. (Church space will be limited due to COVID regulations, masks are required also with social distancing).

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Susan G. Komen breast cancer research or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Glenwood Lutheran Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Glenwood Lutheran Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
