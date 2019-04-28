Karen Sinn Bayer



Karen Sinn Bayer was born August 22, 1939 in Tipton, Ohio to Roy and Helen Sinn. She passed away peacefully April 18, 2009 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio after a lengthy illness. She graduated from Convoy High school in 1957 and from Owens Community College in 1977 as a registered nurse serving the community at Wood Lane school then later at the Ohio Department of Health.



Karen married John Eaken in 1958 and they later divorced. She leaves her dedicated companion of 18 years Henry Phillip Thompson. She is survived by her children J. Patrick Eaken (Janet) and Karol (Charles) Zsarnay and grandchildren Rachel Zsarnay and Madeline Clark (Victor Allen). She married Andre Bayer in 1984 and he preceded her in death in 1997. Stepchildren include Ted (Tammy) Bayer and Aimee (Joe) Whetsel. Grandchildren Brandon (Nicole) Bayer, Nathan Bayer, Kristen Bayer, Brittney (Shad) King, Jessica (Logan) Jones, Katelyn Whetsel, Noah (Khloe) King, Kooper Jones, great granchildren Daine Bayer and Juliana Stasher. She is also survived by sister Dorothy McComber and Nancy May along with a host of nieces and nephews.



Karen will be remembered for her wit and candor. She was a brilliant player of bridge and spent many hours beating family members at Scrabble. She was a master in the garden, kitchen and enjoyed fishing as a favorite past time.



Karen enjoyed a parade of family and friends while at Ebeid hospice prior to her death. A memorial service will be held for her July 27 at the biennial family reunion at Otterbein facility in St. Mary's, Ohio. The family wishes to thank the physicians in her life that provided excellent care over the last years of her life and the staff at Ebeid Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at americancremationevents.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary