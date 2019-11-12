Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Avenue Baptist Church
6320 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Lewis Avenue Baptist Church
6320 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Karen Sue Franklin


1963 - 2019
Karen Sue Franklin Obituary
Karen Sue Franklin

Karen Sue Franklin, age 56, of Swanton, passed away November 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 9, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Anna Lee (Doughtery) Spolarich. Karen graduated from Forest High School in Ocala, FL. She married Paul Franklin August 16, 1985 and together they raised their four children. Karen was known for her cheesecake recipe, baking Hungarian cookies and had a green thumb that was unrivaled. She was a doting "Maw Maw" who loved organizing craft projects with her grandchildren and she worked as a STNA at Arbors at Sylvania until her illness.

Surviving are her husband, Paul; daughters, Courtney (Warren) Langford, Shannon (Matt) Boggs, Frances (Nate) Johnson; son, Brandon (Jaimee) Franklin; siblings, Frances Barnes, Marty Spolarich, Dennis (Julie) Spolarich, James (April) Spolarich and Patricia (David) Richmond. Also surviving are her beloved eleven grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, Michael and Peggy.

Karen's Life Celebration will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Lewis Avenue Baptist Church 6320 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where the funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor Steve Hobbins officiating. Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. assisted the family.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
