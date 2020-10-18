Karen Sue Hilty
Karen Sue Hilty, 75, of Toledo and formerly of Pandora, passed away October 16, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Karen was born November 27, 1944, in Bluffton, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Mabel (Bucher) Hilty.
Karen was affectionately known as "Cookie" by her many friends. She enjoyed listening to music and was known by many for her infectious smile. Karen had been a resident of Conteh Home Services in Toledo for many years.
Survivors include her Conteh Home friends that were more like her family.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pandora.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
