Karen Sue Hilty
1944 - 2020
Karen Sue Hilty

Karen Sue Hilty, 75, of Toledo and formerly of Pandora, passed away October 16, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Karen was born November 27, 1944, in Bluffton, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Mabel (Bucher) Hilty.

Karen was affectionately known as "Cookie" by her many friends. She enjoyed listening to music and was known by many for her infectious smile. Karen had been a resident of Conteh Home Services in Toledo for many years.

Survivors include her Conteh Home friends that were more like her family.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pandora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Karen's family.

www.chiles-lamanfh.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
