Karen Sue Kramer



Karen Sue Kramer was born on July 19, 1963 to Gordon (Bill) and Judy Navarre in Toledo, Ohio.



She was a 1981 Swanton High School graduate, then she graduated from college with a medical health associate degree mainly in coding. She really enjoyed spending time with her family. Karen's favorite color was purple among all her favorite things she loved, she really took pride in her Lucille Ball collection.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Samantha Marie Jordan. She is survived by her son, Justin (Amanda) Kramer; her daughter, Cassie Frame; her sisters, Cheryl McCoy, Denise Navarre; her grandchildren, William Kramer, Lily and Abby Jordan, Ameelya Wasageshik and Zander Frame and special nephews, Brendan and Bryce McCoy.



A memorial service will be held at Conn Weisenberger, Post 587, 2020 W. Alexis, on Sat. July 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Tom Bates officiating. Any memorials will be to the donors choice.





