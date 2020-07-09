1/1
Karen Sue Kramer
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sue Kramer

Karen Sue Kramer was born on July 19, 1963 to Gordon (Bill) and Judy Navarre in Toledo, Ohio.

She was a 1981 Swanton High School graduate, then she graduated from college with a medical health associate degree mainly in coding. She really enjoyed spending time with her family. Karen's favorite color was purple among all her favorite things she loved, she really took pride in her Lucille Ball collection.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Samantha Marie Jordan. She is survived by her son, Justin (Amanda) Kramer; her daughter, Cassie Frame; her sisters, Cheryl McCoy, Denise Navarre; her grandchildren, William Kramer, Lily and Abby Jordan, Ameelya Wasageshik and Zander Frame and special nephews, Brendan and Bryce McCoy.

A memorial service will be held at Conn Weisenberger, Post 587, 2020 W. Alexis, on Sat. July 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Tom Bates officiating. Any memorials will be to the donors choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Conn Weisenberger, Post 587
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved