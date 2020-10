Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Sue Miller



Karen Sue Miller, age 69 of Toledo, passed October 19, 2020. She was a graduate of Libbey High School. Karen was an avid animal activist. She loved her dogs: Bruno, Madison, Mickles, and Chance. Karen was preceded in death by both parents; and is survived by her husband of 25 years, Alfred Miller, Jr., two sisters; two brothers; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are pending.





