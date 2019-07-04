Home

Karen "Sue" Weininger


1946 - 2019
Karen "Sue" Weininger Obituary
Karen "Sue" Weininger

Karen "Sue" Weininger, 73, of Tiffin, passed away on Monday evening, July 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on April 2, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to Raymond C. and Catherine M. (Hurt) Gregory. On January 2, 1995, she married Charles W. "Chuck" Weininger.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck of Tiffin; children, Robert Miller of Tiffin, Donald (Lindsey) Miller of Perrysburg, Michelle (Randy) Frankhauser of Tiffin; Edward (Deanna) Zawodny of Perrysburg, Mark (Sonja) Zawodny of Oregon; Joseph (Tamara) Zawodny of Cleveland, Robert "Skip" (Mary) Zawodny of Hilliard, Roberta "Sue" (John) Sharp of Toledo, Charles (Suzanne) Weininger of Washington, Ann (Gary) Hart of Tiffin, Joseph (Melissa) Weininger of Tiffin, Rebekah (Thomas) Waldsmith of Fort Seneca, Mary (Schaun) Fogarty of Mt. Blanchard, Jonathan (Nadine) Weininger of Findlay, Jeremy (Amber) Weininger of Perrysburg and Matthew (Amanda) Weininger of Findlay; brother, Evan David (Elsa) Gregory of Sylvania; sister, Dorothy L. (Roger) Butler of Sylvania; sister-in-law, Carol Gregory of Florida; close friend and "adoptive" daughter, Adrienne Haman of Tiffin; 39 grandchildren; Reece and Kyla Miller, Brook (Tyler) Schwartz, Kori and Chase Frankhauser, Tim, Bobby, Jake, Mitch, Max, John, and Nick Zawodny, Travis and Jessie Sharp, Alex and Liam Weininger, Abigail, Ethan and Anderson Hart, Rylie, Bryce, Brayden Roggow, Luke and Morgan Weininger, Joseph, Isaac and Aaron Waldsmith, Gavin Haudenshild, Gyver, Knautia, Wren and Willow Fogarty, Vada, Romi, Briella, Brecken Weininger, Sullivan Weininger (due October 2019) and Camryn Haman; and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles R. Gregory; and granddaughter, Joni.

Sue graduated in 1964 from Whitney High School, Toledo and worked as a data processor for AT&T in Toledo for 30 years, retiring in 1994. After retiring, Sue babysat for many children. She enjoyed family gatherings, baking, playing cards, Long Island Iced Tea, trips to Casinos and traveling. She was known as the cookie lady for her delicious cookies, had a great sense of humor and loved kids.

Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Christ's Church at Tiffin with Minister Curt Gallmeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Friends may visit with the family from 2-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Church at Tiffin or to a Hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019
