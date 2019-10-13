Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kari Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kari Ann Vance


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kari Ann Vance Obituary
Kari Ann Vance

Kari Ann Vance, age 47, of Lambertville, MI passed away on September 29, 2019 after battling a long illness accompanied by chronic pain. She was born July 31, 1972 in Toledo, Ohio to Carol and Ken Vance. Kari had a special love for animals and lived for helping save animals by fostering. Kari loved to travel and explore with her mother, Carol. Kari had a bubbly personality that could make anyone smile. She was a 1990 graduate of Whitmer High School and her last job was with the Lucas County Justice Department as a computer programmer. Kari was able to give the gift of organ donation to help others. Kari is survived by her mother, Carol Vance; sister and brother in law, Kathy and Steve Jakubowski; her nieces, Lindsay Simmet and Kristi Ackerman; and their families. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Vance; and brother, Derek Vance. Donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice in Kari's name.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kari's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.