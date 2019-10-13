|
|
Kari Ann Vance
Kari Ann Vance, age 47, of Lambertville, MI passed away on September 29, 2019 after battling a long illness accompanied by chronic pain. She was born July 31, 1972 in Toledo, Ohio to Carol and Ken Vance. Kari had a special love for animals and lived for helping save animals by fostering. Kari loved to travel and explore with her mother, Carol. Kari had a bubbly personality that could make anyone smile. She was a 1990 graduate of Whitmer High School and her last job was with the Lucas County Justice Department as a computer programmer. Kari was able to give the gift of organ donation to help others. Kari is survived by her mother, Carol Vance; sister and brother in law, Kathy and Steve Jakubowski; her nieces, Lindsay Simmet and Kristi Ackerman; and their families. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Vance; and brother, Derek Vance. Donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice in Kari's name.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019