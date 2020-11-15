1/1
Karin MaryVelma Hoefflin
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karin MaryVelma Hoefflin

Karin M. Hoefflin, 54, of Williston, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Luther Home of Mercy. Karin was born in Toledo, Ohio, April 18, 1966, to William and Elaine (Boyd) Hoefflin. She was a graduate of JJ Shuer Lucas County Workshop and member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Karin is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Gail) Hoefflin, Thomas (Rebecca) Hoefflin, and Julia Sommers; 12 nieces and nephews; along with many loving family members and fellow residents at Luther Home of Mercy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Hoefflin.

Private graveside services were held at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Luther Home of Mercy or St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

I am the disabled child. I am your teacher. If you allow me, I will teach you what is really important in life. I will give you and teach you unconditional love. . I gift you with my innocent trust, my dependency upon you. I teach you of respect of others and their uniqueness. I teach you about the sanctity of life. I teach you about how very precious life is, and about not taking things for granted. I teach you about forgetting your own needs and desires and dreams. I teach you giving. Most of all, I teach you hope and faith. I am the disabled child.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved