Karin MaryVelma HoefflinKarin M. Hoefflin, 54, of Williston, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Luther Home of Mercy. Karin was born in Toledo, Ohio, April 18, 1966, to William and Elaine (Boyd) Hoefflin. She was a graduate of JJ Shuer Lucas County Workshop and member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.Karin is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Gail) Hoefflin, Thomas (Rebecca) Hoefflin, and Julia Sommers; 12 nieces and nephews; along with many loving family members and fellow residents at Luther Home of Mercy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Hoefflin.Private graveside services were held at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Luther Home of Mercy or St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.I am the disabled child. I am your teacher. If you allow me, I will teach you what is really important in life. I will give you and teach you unconditional love. . I gift you with my innocent trust, my dependency upon you. I teach you of respect of others and their uniqueness. I teach you about the sanctity of life. I teach you about how very precious life is, and about not taking things for granted. I teach you about forgetting your own needs and desires and dreams. I teach you giving. Most of all, I teach you hope and faith. I am the disabled child.