Karis Ann Box
Karis Ann Box was born October 2, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. She passed way at home on Box Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Karis enjoyed getting things done. She grew up on a farm. She had many 4H projects including sewing, sheep and cattle. She was first in her Grand Rapids High School graduating class and served as senior class president. She was a Detroit Tigers fan and played softball over the years. She played with the Maumee Community Band for several years. She was a quiet person who enjoyed outings with her many friends.
Karis graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Home Economics and taught food service at a Mansfield High School and was in food service management at the University of Michigan and at Bowling Green State University. Karis returned to school to become a dental hygienist. This led her to become manager of the Toledo Dental Dispensary. She later completed a Masters Degree at The University of Toledo and became an Occupational Therapist. She really enjoyed working with special needs children. During her varied careers she worked with the Stranahan Foundation and the University of Findlay.
Karis was preceded in death by her father, Boyd and her beloved cat, Sam. Surviving are her mother, Donna Box; her brothers, Doug (Cindy) and Joe (Becky) Box; her nephews, Geoff, Wes, Jason and Dan; and her great nieces, Lilian, Emma, McKinley and Madison. She enjoyed time with her family especially her great nieces and was looking forward to meeting Madison.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cavalry United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids where funeral services will be held on August 19, 2019 at 11:00 PM. Any donations should be made to the choice of the donor.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019