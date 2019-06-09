Karl Eugene Kirkman



Karl Eugene Kirkman, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 with his beloved wife and best friend, Connie Sue, by his side. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Toledo to Richard and Wanda (Sienczak) Kirkman.



After graduating from Waite High School, Karl went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Toledo. He taught in the Toledo Public Schools at Garfield Elementary and East Toledo Junior High for 33 years. He also was a math instructor for 15 years at Owens Community College.



On June 8, 1968, Karl married the love of his life, Constance Sue Warner in Toledo. They spent the majority of their 50 years of marriage residing in Waterville, OH where they raised their two children. Along with being active members of Waterville United Methodist Church, Karl and Connie enjoyed traveling in their R.V. They especially loved being able to visit their children in Colorado and Florida and were able to enjoy the past 10 winters in Florida.



He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Sue; children, Darin Karl Kirkman of Colorado and Katharine Sue (Dimitar) Savatinova of Florida; grandsons, Shawn Michael Kirkman and Pheonix Karl Kirkman; brothers, Richard Thomas (Janet) Kirkman and Arthur Edward Kirkman; along with many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Karl is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Joann Kirkman.



Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Karl saw that he lived his life as a kind gentle soul, always steadfast in the caring and thoughtfulness he bestowed on others. He was a true gentleman with an undeniable fun sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew him.



Please join the family for Karl's Memorial Service that will be held at Waterville United Methodist Church, 102 N. 5th St., Waterville, OH on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Waterville United Methodist Church, for their incredible support of Karl and Connie.



