1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Karl Eugene Kirkman, a math teacher in Toledo for almost five decades, died on May 13 in Waterville with his wife, Connie Kirkman, by his side. He was 80.



He had a series of medical complications that began in April, 2018, including a brain infection, Mrs. Kirkman, 75, said.



Mr. Kirkman always loved math. At the University of Toledo - where he received both a bachelor's degree and master's degree - he was originally going to study engineering, but one night had a dream so vivid of himself teaching that he changed his major to education.



He went on to teach math at Toledo Public Schools for an accumulated 33 years, including at East Toledo Junior High and Garfield Elementary School when it was still a K-8 school. He also taught calculus and other advanced math at Owens Community College for 15 years.



"Whenever Karl would say something, it would just be funny," Mrs. Kirkman said. "The corners of his mouth would turn up and you would look at him and say 'He's making that up.' He didn't tell jokes, he just had a clever way about him. He just wanted to make people laugh."



His wife said that he always tried to make math fun, too. She recalled a time when Mr. Kirkman made it into the The Blade for that reason.



At Garfield School, he took a box to his eighth grade classroom, cut out a square in the cardboard, and began speaking to the students from the makeshift television.



"He observed that the youngsters paid a lot more attention to [TV] instructions than to his own," The Blade wrote in an article at the time. "So he rigged up a TV imitation screen from a box and put himself into it."



The Blade wrote: "So far, his ratings have been very high and he is thinking of expanding his idea to other areas."



When Mr. Kirkman was 28 years old and teaching at Garfield Elementary, the other teachers considered him an "old bachelor" and were anxious to find someone for him, his wife said. Mrs. Kirkman was a second grade teacher at the same school. After two months of talking for hours after school, she asked Mr. Kirkman, who owned a small Honda motorcycle, "so, when are you going to take me on a ride?" He said, "this weekend."



They got married about a year later in Toledo on June 8, 1969.



"They didn't want married couples in the same building," Mrs. Kirkman said, so she was moved to Raymer Elementary School.



Friday after-school drives became a staple for the two teachers. They would drive along the Maumee River down past Waterville. They fell in love with the town they would see on the ride, and both decided to move to Waterville, where they ended up living for most of their five decades of marriage.



His wife tried to get him to move to Hawaii, but the closest he got was filling out teaching applications. He didn't want to move away from Toledo.



Still, he loved to travel. Upon getting married, the Kirkmans immediately bought a camper and drove to places like Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore, Colorado, and Maine. For the last 10 years Mr. Kirkman and his wife visited Florida every winter.



Mr. Kirkman and his wife adopted their son, Darin Karl Kirkman, and daughter, Katharine Sue Savatinova, as infants in 1972 and 1974, respectively.



Always holding his passion for engineering - albeit on a small scale - Mr. Kirkman carried out many projects at home. He set up a train set in the basement, with a landscape and tunnel and mountain, his wife said. He would build cupboards and, fulfilling his wife's longtime dream of owning a Victorian dollhouse, he built her one of those.



He was born in East Toledo on January 13, 1939 - on the kitchen table, his wife added - to Richard and Wanda Kirkman.



He was an usher for years at Waterville United Methodist Church, helping people get by in their wheelchairs and walkers.



Surviving are his wife, Connie; son, Darin Karl Kirkman; daughter, Katherine Sue Savatinova; and two grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Waterville United Methodist Church on July 20 at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Waterville United Methodist Church.



This is a news story by Sammy Westfall. Contact her at [email protected] , 419-724-6194, or on Twitter @sammy_westfall. Published in The Blade on June 10, 2019