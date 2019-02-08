Services Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 (419) 882-2033 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Interment Following Services Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Resources More Obituaries for Karl Huls Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karl F. Huls Jr.

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Karl F. Huls, Jr., who taught physical education in Sylvania schools and coached his junior high basketball and volleyball teams to winning seasons, died Tuesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue.



Mr. Huls, 79, of Ottawa Hills had leukemia, his wife, Dottie Huls, said.



He was a faculty member as Arbor Hills Junior High School opened in 1970. He retired in 1998 from the school and from the Sylvania district, where he started teaching in the early 1960s at Maplewood Elementary.



"He was very highly respected and student oriented," said Larry Morrison, a former Arbor Hills principal who retired as Northview High School principal. "He enjoyed what he did, and he enjoyed not only teaching physical education, but the health aspect as well."



Long before fitness-conscious adults counted steps, Mr. Huls had a program to convert students' jaunts into mileage and track their progress in circumnavigating the globe while never leaving town.



He joined other faculty members and played eighth graders in after-school pickup basketball.



"He loved to have fun," said Dale Wiltse, then an Arbor Hills math teacher; now principal of Toth Elementary School in Perrysburg. "He participated in all the things the school did. He was skillful at his craft. He was excellent at being a coach. He was dedicated."



Mr. Huls coached the Arbor Hills girls' basketball team for 12 seasons, including two undefeated, and the boys' basketball teams to Northern Lakes League tournament wins. He also coached volleyball and golf.



"He wanted them to do their best, for themselves," his wife said. "He would tell me he would go to school in the morning, teach all day, and coach most of the night. He loved being in there and coaching the kids."



Alan Thompson, an Arbor Hills social studies teacher then, decided to try coaching seventh grade basketball and paid attention to Mr. Huls.



"He was kind of a mentor to me. He shared a lot," said Mr. Thompson, who retired from Timberstone Junior High. "He himself was an excellent athlete and and a lot of competition experience."



He taught golf for years through Sylvania adult education, Mr. Morrison said.



Mr. Huls played on adult and senior softball teams for years. He took a bicentennial-themed cycling tour of the United States in 1976.



He was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Toledo to Jennie and Karl Huls, both educators. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School, where he excelled on the golf team.



Mr. Huls received a bachelor of education degree from Ohio University, where he played basketball.



He spoke of competing against Jack Nicklaus, then on the Ohio State team, in the Ohio Intercollegiate Golf Championship.



Mr. Huls remained competitive in shuffle board at the Elks Lodge on Holland-Sylvania Road, where he and his wife were members, and in euchre. And he greeted others with a joke and friendly remark.



"He made people feel like he knew them forever," his wife said. "He took time to talk to people. It was a gift, I think, to be able to make people feel comfortable."



He liked to tell his wife's daughters - his "bonus daughters," he called them - and grandchildren about his childhood exploits, often stretching stories, as his father had, his wife said.



"My girls loved him as if he were their dad," his wife said.



Survivors include his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Huls, whom he married Oct. 10, 1999; daughter, Nicole; stepdaughters, Dori Durbin and Paulette "Pet" Folger, and five grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.



The family suggests tributes to the Victory Center.



