Karl Gerald Motter, Jr.



Karl "Buddy" Gerald Motter, Jr., age 74, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to Karl, Sr., and Helen (Golden) Motter. Karl was a 1962 graduate of Maumee High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to attend Ohio University and the University of Toledo. Karl excelled in marketing and worked for Dorman, AP Parts, Jeep, and Champion Spark Plug. He was a current member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg and a former member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Toledo. One of Karl's favorite hobbies was fishing, especially when it was with his brother.



Buddy was very involved in keeping his classmates from Maumee High School Class of 1962 together every week. He also was instrumental in gathering co-workers form AP Parts to re-unite often.



Karl is loved and will be missed by former wife and friend Janet Motter; children, Tonya Motter, Nick Motter and Katie (Matt) Terry; grandchildren, Liam Alkire, Rhys "Boss" Alkire, Maya Terry and Joscelyn "Joss" Terry; brother, Ted (Anne) Motter, and cousins John (Annette) Golen and Nancy Golen. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Brett Motter.



Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 pm with a scripture service to begin at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. A memorial Mass will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to Open Door Ministry, 2823 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019