My heart is broken. He was my best friend and I loved him. We leaned on one another for support, we were there for each other. There are no words that could possibly encapsulate Karl. He was ahead of most brilliant minds. His ideas were extraordinary! And beautiful! He opened my mind to so many possibly about the universe and my own humanity. I couldn't possibly thank him enough for just being there and letting me be part of IT, the world surrounding Karl. He's like a beautiful, wonderful, scary storm...in and out of our lives that just leave you in wonder. I will never forget our time on this Earth together and will continue to be amazed at the world around me. Thank you Karl for being my friend. Not many are as blessed as me. I love you.

Julia Wheeler

Friend