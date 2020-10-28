1/1
Karl J. Onisko
1934 - 2020
Karl J. Onisko

Karl J. Onisko, age 86, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Sunset Village in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born on January 14, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to Valentine (Walenty) and Lottie (Dlugiewicz) Onisko and was a graduate of Woodward High School. Karl was a U.S. Army Veteran.He was in industrial sales for 35 years with Westinghouse Electric Corp., retiring in March of 1992. He was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Maumee #2562.

Preceded in death by his wife Carol (Buchele) in January 1988. Also preceded in death by his sisters, Lottie Wojciechowski, Phyllis Hilkens and Alice Prucnal.

Surviving are his sons, Rick (Manon Bennett), Todd (Linda) and Mark (Gayle) Onisko; and grandchildren, Casey, Jade and Alexa.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to a charity of the donors choice.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
