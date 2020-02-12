The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl John Johnson III


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl John Johnson III Obituary
Karl John Johnson III

Karl John Johnson III, age 53, of Northwood, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1966 to Karl and Linda (Baughman) Johnson in Toledo, Ohio.

Karl served in the U.S. Navy and then worked as a Courier for Fed-Ex. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage. Karl loved paintball, Star Wars, Vinyl Records, and most of all, his grandbabies.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughter, Kari (Brandon) Stewart; son, Konner; grandchildren, Skylar Ledzianouski, Ravynn DeNeve, Bjorn "Bubby" Stewart; father, Karl (Kathleen) Johnson Jr.; siblings, Patricia Johnson, Tony Johnson, Matt Johnson, Stacy Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his mother, Karl was preceded in death by his uncle Eric "Rick" Johnson.

Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now