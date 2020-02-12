|
Karl John Johnson III
Karl John Johnson III, age 53, of Northwood, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1966 to Karl and Linda (Baughman) Johnson in Toledo, Ohio.
Karl served in the U.S. Navy and then worked as a Courier for Fed-Ex. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage. Karl loved paintball, Star Wars, Vinyl Records, and most of all, his grandbabies.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughter, Kari (Brandon) Stewart; son, Konner; grandchildren, Skylar Ledzianouski, Ravynn DeNeve, Bjorn "Bubby" Stewart; father, Karl (Kathleen) Johnson Jr.; siblings, Patricia Johnson, Tony Johnson, Matt Johnson, Stacy Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his mother, Karl was preceded in death by his uncle Eric "Rick" Johnson.
Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020