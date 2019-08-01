|
Karl K. Alberti
Karl K. Alberti passed away on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Karl was born on November 5, 1920 to Karl W and Ruth (MacElphatrick) Alberti in Toledo. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1938 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, Karl and his grandfather Max Benkow started the Findlay Glass Company in Findlay, OH. After selling his interests in the company, Karl joined Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company in 1953 serving in several management positions completing 25 years of service.
Karl proudly served in the European Theatre during World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the Ordinance Division of the US Army Air Corps. Those who were fortunate enough, heard many stories about his time in the war and Karl's fond memories of England and most importantly France. It was in France that Karl met Mademoiselle Raymonde Chopin at a local dance outside of Paris. The two corresponded (though both needed interpreters) and a true love story blossomed. The next time Karl visited France was to marry his pretty little French girl and bring her back to the United States as his bride. Karl and Raymonde enjoyed 72 years together in a marriage built on Christian principles, respect, honor, support, and most importantly unwavering love for each other.
Karl's life was centered on his family and his church, and was a dedicated Gideon. A memorial service celebrating a life well-lived and a man well-loved will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church (6517 Brint Road, Sylvania) on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Family will receive guests at 10:00 am, services will be held at 11:00 am. Karl is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Raymonde; daughters Chantal Oblander, Michelle Lepiarz and son, Steve (Mary Beth) Alberti. Karl will be dearly missed by grandchildren Eric Oblander, Stephanie, John, and Kimberly Lepiarz, and Alex, Lauren and Jack Alberti. Great grandchildren Miles Oblander, Hayley Bench and Skylar Lepiarz. He is also survived by his brother, John Robert Alberti; sister, Suzanne Meyer, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to King of Glory Lutheran Church. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019