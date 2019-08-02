|
(News story) Karl K. Alberti, whose hands-on knowledge and ease with an audience brought success in automotive-glass marketing, died Sunday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was 98.
He had a brain bleed after falling a month earlier, his son, Steve Alberti, said. For decades, he walked 5 miles a day, following a route around his Westgate neighborhood. He traveled with a jump rope, in case he couldn't get in his walking miles.
"He always took very good care of himself," his son said. "He didn't drink or smoke, and as a result was able to work in his later years."
Named "Glass Professional of the Year" in 1990 by the National Glass Association, he remained active in the trade group until his 70s. He was author of A History of the Auto Glass Industry or Some Things You Didn't Know Until Now, which he self-published.
Mr. Alberti of West Toledo spent most of his career at the former Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. Among his last professional duties was as a technical adviser to Harmon Glass, a replacement auto-glass business.
He started out, after his 1938 Libbey High School graduation, by founding Findlay Glass Co. with his grandfather Max Benkow. The small shop installed replacement glass, including windows and storefronts.
He returned to Findlay after Army Air Corps service in World War II and, in 1953, accepted an offer from L-O-F to be a field representative for the glass firm in the New York and New Jersey area. He later became eastern regional representative for the company's Thermopane. He returned to northwest Ohio as regional automotive-replacement glass sales manager. A later promotion made him marketing manager of automotive replacement glass, in which he developed marketing plans and programs.
He brought showmanship to his work, his son said.
"He liked to make it interesting, and he did," his son said. "He liked presenting in front of groups. My dad had an incredible knowledge, because he had a working knowledge, having done the installation."
After leaving L-O-F in 1977, he worked a year for a Raleigh glass-distribution business. His expertise later contributed to the growth of a chain of mobile automotive glass installation shops in which he was an executive. The chain was acquired by Lear Siegler and its Safelite division, for which he developed auto glass installer training. He returned to L-O-F as a consultant.
He was born Nov. 5, 1920, to Ruth and Karl W. Alberti and grew up in South Toledo. In the Army Air Corps he was in an ordnance division in the European Theater and became a master sergeant. He met Raymonde Chopin of Lamorlaye, France, while at a dance, and they started dating. Her mother accompanied them to future dances, "to make sure there was no monkey business," his son said.
Army restrictions kept them from marrying, and then Mr. Alberti's unit moved out. But he wrote her letters, closing each with "Je vous aime" - "I love you." In early 1947, he returned to France, married Miss Chopin, and returned to Toledo with his bride.
"Realists who discredit the knight-in-shining-armor dreams of pretty young maids would have a hard time convincing Raymonde Chopin Alberti," wrote Elsie McKay Cram in a July 3, 1947, Blade article about the romance. "Her arrival in Toledo this week is, to her, proof enough they exist."
Mr. Alberti served as a first lieutenant in the Army Reserve during the Korean War.
He was a longtime member of King of Glory Lutheran Church, Sylvania. He also was a Gideons International volunteer.
Surviving are his wife, the former Raymonde Chopin, whom he married in 1947; daughters Chantal Oblander and Michelle Lepiarz; son, Steve; brother, John; sister, Suzanne Meyer; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at King of Glory Lutheran Church, Sylvania, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to the church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019