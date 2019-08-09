|
|
Karl Lawrence Armstrong
April 13, 1954 - April 2, 2019
Loving son and brother, he leaves behind a second mom, three brothers, a sister-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His father, Carl; mother, Doris, and sister, Pam, preceded him in death.
It would be in Karl's irreverent nature to orchestrate an April Fool's prank of this magnitude, but sadly, that isn't the case. Karl, born Carl but that had to change after he opened his father's mail one too many times—while knowing the letters weren't addressed to him. Both parties agreed—which in itself was a rare event—that it was in Karl's best interest to change the spelling of his name.
You are reading a summation of the life of a man who never lost an argument, was the smartest in his family (self reported), and BEAT pancreatic cancer. He swore he had test results proving his superior intelligence, but those papers mysteriously vaporized whenever requested. Karl lived life his way. If he had been able to permanently quit smoking 40 years ago, he might still be with us today bombarding us with his well-honed argumentative skills.
Laughter was usually part of Karl's orbit. He was often engaged in telling a joke denigrating drummers—sometimes the same one multiple times, but his delivery would usually make the listener laugh, or sometimes, he was laughing at you. Either way, he was having fun, and maybe you were too. Maybe.
Karl loved to mix sound. Concerts, clubs, studios, churches, wherever it was you could find Karl at the mixing board. He was in his element there, and it didn't matter if the artist was terrible and/or he hated the music being produced, he wanted it to sound as perfect as possible. It was one area of his life in which he pursued absolute mastery.
We will miss his supernatural ability to destroy cars without trying, his desire to cause mischief, and his kind nature. Karl would rather free a bug from the house than crush it with malice like most people. He was gentle and loving and everything an older brother is supposed to be, except still here with us.
A Memorial Celebration is planned for Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 16:00-18:00 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St, Sylvania, OH 43560. https://www.hmgolfclub.org
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019