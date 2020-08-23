1/1
Karl R. Leiby
1938 - 2020
Karl R. Leiby

Karl R. Leiby, age 82, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Monclova, OH, passed away on August 6, 2020. Karl was born on April 16, 1938, to Harley and Ruth Esther (O'Hara) Leiby. Karl married Anneliese Mertel and together they raised three children.

Karl proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker for Holland Engineering and Doehler Jarvis, for many years, where he served as union steward and workman's compensation representative. Karl was a member of the F. & A.M. Ft. Industry Masonic Lodge #144 and O.E.S., where he was past worthy patron, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and past high priest of the Royal Arch Masons, as well as a member of AMVETS and the Eagles. In his free time, Karl enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, flying airplanes, tinkering in his garage and a good cold beer. Karl was also a supporter of many charitable organizations. He was never one to boast and often showed his support behind the scenes. Karl was a man of many talents and could fix anything, he would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His greatest love and achievement was his family. Karl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who always put God and his family first.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anneliese; children, Charles (Jan),

Anneliese Angelotti and Esther (Michael) Clark; grandchildren, Jennifer (Louay), Timothy (Ashley), Karly (Don), Sara and Emily; great-granddaughter, Liyanna. In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his brothers, Forrest, John, and Wayne; sisters, Elsie Murray and Esther Nowowiejski; infant grandson, Drew Pahl; and son-in-law, John Angelotti.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
