(News story) MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio - On a wintry morning many years ago, Karl Schmidlin was so determined to teach his students in North Bass Island's one-room schoolhouse that he tried to drive his car across the frozen Lake Erie.
Hardly fazed when it got stuck, he walked back home to Middle Bass, warmed up his Jeep, and once again made his icy commute to class.
Mr. Schmidlin died Aug. 9 at his Middle Bass home at age 75. He died suddenly of a heart attack, his daughter, Elizabeth Homon, said.
For nearly all of his life, he served as a teacher, mentor, and father figure to many in the island community.
"Anyone would tell you, he never minced his words," Ms. Homon said. "He was a big, imposing German man, but he was sweet, patient, and kind. He had a way of telling stories and explaining things.
"He had a presence about him. There was a little twinkle in his eyes and a big smile on his face," she added.
Few things got in the way of his passion for teaching, not even the unpredictable seasonality of island life.
When thick Lake Erie fog occasionally prevented Ms. Homon and her siblings from attending classes in neighboring Put-in-Bay, Mr. Schmidlin would just give them lessons instead.
Mr. Schmidlin grew up on the Lake Erie island, a popular summering destination that becomes a lean, tightly knit community during the off season. For several generations, his family has been anchored firmly in Middle Bass.
"When I was just 2 days old," Ms. Homon said, "I came home to the island on his boat, which he named the Islander."
He embraced island life to the fullest and, in turn, the community embraced him.
"Middle Bass was always his home. My Dad always said, 'If you are looking for something, you probably won't find it on Middle Bass. If you're looking for theater or shopping malls, you're not going to find that here, but you will find peace and contentment,'" Ms. Homon said.
After graduating from college, Mr. Schmidlin taught industrial arts at Sandusky Middle School. He later took up a job as the sole teacher of a K-8 school on North Bass Island, a role he held for seven years.
His career took a pivot after he left the schoolhouse to start a company of his own.
Schmidlin General Construction, which has now served Middle Bass for more than 40 years, was borne out of his knack for hands-on projects and experience working odd jobs during the summers.
Mr. Schmidlin devoted his attention to the needs of his neighbors and fellow island residents, taking care of a range of projects from home maintenance to plumbing and electricity. He was especially proud of his concrete work, which can be found across the island, including at Middle Bass Island State Park.
Many of his employees stayed on for years. "He guided young men as they entered his business and watched them learn the trade," Ms. Homon said.
Mr. Schmidlin's devotion to his family and community came despite numerous hardships he had encountered throughout his life.
He endured the death of his father, by whom he was raised, while he was in college.
Wendi Schmidlin, a daughter from his previous marriage, passed away in early childhood, and the family was again rocked by the death of his 17-year-old son, Jeffrey, who drowned in a snowmobile accident in 1986.
Mr. Schmidlin was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Elmore to Dale and Julia Schmidlin. After graduating in 1962 from Port Clinton High School, where he played on a record-setting football team, he attended Greenbrier Military School in 1963, and obtained an education degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1966.
In his adult life, Mr. Schmidlin was a member of the Middle Bass Board of Education for about 25 years and also served as a longtime member of the Put-in-Bay Port Authority.
Mr. Schmidlin is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Penny Etherington; daughters, Jill Hoskins and Elizabeth Homon, and two grandchildren.
The family is planning a celebration of life event on Middle Bass Island next month. Tributes may be made to the Jeffrey Verhoff Memorial Scholarship Fund through Put-in-Bay High School.
This is a news story by Emily Tian. Contact her at etian@theblade.com
.