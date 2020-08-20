Karl you will be greatly missed by all. I’m truly one of those people. You never pulled a punch-but you said it how it was. I’m sure the Islanders who went before you to Heaven welcomed you with open arms and a Makers Mark in there hands. What a party that must of been. Thank you for everything you ever did for me and my parents. I’ll watch over Penny now as she has watched over me. My heart is aching for all your girls and family. My prayers and love...

Lynda David

Neighbor