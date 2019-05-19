Karl Schwarzkopf



Karl Schwarzkopf, age 101, passed away on May 16, 2019 and reunited with his wife of 70 years, Rosemary. He was born on September 6, 1917 in Germany to the late Karoline and Gottlob Schwarzkopf.



Karl retired after over 30 years at Doehler Jarvis. He enjoyed gardening and was always so proud of his yard. Karl loved to cook and bake, he especially loved baking cookies and taking them to various businesses he frequented. Karl adored his wife and was deeply saddened when she passed in 2011. He and Rosemary enjoyed spending winters at Myrtle Beach together. Karl's family will miss his sense of humor and generosity.



Left to cherish his memory are his children Thomas Schwarzkopf, James (Cathy) Schwarzkopf, Michael (Julie) Schwarzkopf and Joy (Dan) Schwarzkopf; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Karl was also preceded in death by his son, Robin Schwarzkopf; daughter-in-law, Catherine Schwarzkopf; grandsons, Michael Allen and Timothy Schwarzkopf; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.



Private Family Services will be held at a later date.



To leave condolences for Karl's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019