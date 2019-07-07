Karl Suchy, Jr.



Karl Suchy, Jr., age 85, entered into Glory the evening of June 24, 2019 at the Lakes of Sylvania. He was born in Toledo to Karl and Luella (Kujawski) Suchy.



Karl graduated from Macomber High School in 1952 and immediately went to work at Doehler-Jarvis Corporation. There he was employed as a die setter for 40 years, interrupted only by his service to the United States Army. Karl married Vila (Williams) in 1955 and they enjoyed 59 years of a blessed marriage until her death in 2014. Following his "retirement", Karl worked maintenance at their church (Westgate Chapel) and also did home remodeling for another twenty years.



He was a Boy Scout leader and loved traveling with his family; camping and fishing; woodworking; bowling; gardening; and tending his fruit orchard. A man of many interests, Karl enjoyed wrenching on, painting and even racing cars. As a long-time member of the Toledo Sand Dancers' Club, he built and raced dune buggies as well. As active as Karl was, he always made time for his family and friends, offering a helping hand to anyone in need. This extraordinary man touched many people with his kindness and compassion.



Blessed by a loving family, Karl's firm belief in God supported him in his struggles and gave him peace. Surviving him are his children, Michael (Paulette) Suchy and Jill (Steve) Eide; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy (Mike) Sneider. In addition to his beloved wife Vila, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Suchy, and a great-granddaugter.



The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Ohio Living Hospice and Lakes of Sylvania for their loving care and support during Karl's final days.



A celebration of Karl's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 1:00 pm at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Drive, Toledo, with luncheon following.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.



Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019