Karroll A. Scott
Karroll A. Scott

Karroll "Scotty" Scott passed away on June 12, 2020 in Hospice of NWO, after a brief illness. Karroll was a Vietnam War veteran that served his country proud. He was also a devoted and loving Husband, Father and brother. Karroll enjoyed automobiles most. Devoting his life and career to restoring and reconditioning automobiles for over 40 years, it truly was a passion for him. Scotty as he was known by all his friends and family spent time working at Dave White Chevrolet, Vin Devers, Charlies Dodge and finally ending his career at Perrysburg Automall.

Surviving is his son, Eric (Christina) Scott; granddaughter, Alicia Guillermo; and siblings, Mae Scott, Penny Lanier, Jackie Scott, Danny Scott and Cheryl Williamson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; mother; brother, Jerry Scott; and brother-in-law, Jack Eubanks.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, June 19 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family will meet in the funeral home parking lot at 10:00 a.m. for a funeral procession to the cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
JUN
20
Funeral
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
