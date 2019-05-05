Kate (Grote) Weiher



Kate Weiher peacefully left this world on Friday May 3rd just weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday. A lifelong Toledoan, she was the daughter of Joe and Catherine Grote. In 1950 she married her CCHS sweetheart Bill Weiher and they became the proud parents of ten lucky children. Kate enjoyed playing cards, watching CNN, decorating her home, and appreciating nature. But, oh, how she loved Christmastime! And babies!



Kate was preceded in death by her beloved Bill and by her grandson JJ Taylor. Left to cherish many memories are her sons Bill (Mary), Joe (Laurie), Jack (Cindy), Tom (Lori), and her daughters Kathy (John) Wiegand, Buck Taylor, Rose Hessling, Teresa Weiher, BJ (Bill) Murphy, and Heidi (Jeff) Rodriguez. Her legacy includes 35 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters Sr. M. Carolette OSF and Sr. M. Bernard VHM.Visitation will begin at 9:00am on Wednesday May 8, 2018at at St Catherine of Siena Church followed by a Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Visitation or to ProMedica Hospice. Heartfelt thanks are offered to her Hospice nurse Amy and to the staff of Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019