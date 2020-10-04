Katharine "Kathi" Sue Allen
Katharine "Kathi" Sue Allen, age 64, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born on February 3, 1956 in Toledo to Richard and Marjorie (Poyner) Haas. Kathi spent her life caring for others. She was the Director of Nursing at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center for 25 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working in her yard, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Kathi will be remembered for her kindness, her witty sense of humor, and her knack for telling it like it is. Kathi is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Allen; sister, Karen (Lance) Thomas; brother, Richard (Nita) Haas; and nieces: Brittany, Sara, Amy, and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at 7 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com