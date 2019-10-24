|
Katherine (Kathy) D. McKinney
Katherine (Kathy) D. McKinney was born on September 8, 1947 to Helen and William Brown in Cleveland, Ohio. Kathy was the oldest of four children and graduated from Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Kathy received her heavenly reward on October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Brown; sister, Emma (Cliff) Woodward; and in-laws, Mom and Dad McKinney.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Joe W. McKinney; children, Joseph, LeDeithra, and Heleena; and siblings, Patricia (Bobby) Smith, and William (Christy) Brown. A host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family members are forever impacted by the life and legacy of Katherine (Kathy) D. McKinney.
Services honoring the life of Kathy will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Center, 1302 N. Huron Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Wake and Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, from 4-6:00 p.m at House of Day. Eulogist Bill Harris.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019