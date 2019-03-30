|
Katherine Dore
Katherine (Katie) Dore passed away March 26th, 2019. Beloved partner of April Carlen. Beloved daughter of Art and Bridget Griffin. Loving sister of Nicholas (deceased), Nathaniel, Benjamin (Vanessa) Dore, Ahmad and Alonzo Griffin, and Aubray Green. Aunt and cousin to many. Friends and family may call Sunday March 31st from 3-6 pm in the Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home. 21900 Euclid Ave., Euclid, OH 44117, where a service will be held at 6:00pm.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019