Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home - Euclid
21900 Euclid Avenue
Euclid, OH 44117
216-481-5277
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home - Euclid
21900 Euclid Avenue
Euclid, OH 44117
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home - Euclid
21900 Euclid Avenue
Euclid, OH 44117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Dore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Dore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Dore Obituary
Katherine Dore

Katherine (Katie) Dore passed away March 26th, 2019. Beloved partner of April Carlen. Beloved daughter of Art and Bridget Griffin. Loving sister of Nicholas (deceased), Nathaniel, Benjamin (Vanessa) Dore, Ahmad and Alonzo Griffin, and Aubray Green. Aunt and cousin to many. Friends and family may call Sunday March 31st from 3-6 pm in the Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home. 21900 Euclid Ave., Euclid, OH 44117, where a service will be held at 6:00pm.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now