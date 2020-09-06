1/
Katherine "Kathy" Foor
1956 - 2020
Katherine "Kathy" Foor

Katherine "Kathy" Foor, 64, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at UTMC. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 5, 1956, to William and Nancy (Day) Miller. She graduated from Whitney High School then worked in Production Control for Freightliner of Toledo before retiring in 2003. Kathy was a member of Eastminster United Presbyterian Church and involved with her late husband, Joseph Thomas Foor, in the Masonic Organization and High Twelve Club. She also enjoyed volunteering for Adopt America of Ohio where she helped foster families adopt and care for children.

Kathy is survived by her sons, Matthew (Heather) Miller, J. Thomas Foor Jr., Howard (Becky) Foor; daughters, Beverly (Brady) Tye, Debie (David) Smith; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, William "Bill" Miller, Charles (Debbie) Miller and Eugene Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Thomas Foor; and sisters, Angela Miller and Nancy Gorny.

The family will greet friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Kathy's name may be directed to Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
SEP
8
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
