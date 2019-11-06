|
|
Katherine Gibbs
Katherine Ruby Gibbs, 76, of Swanton, died peacefully at 7:48 AM, Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her home in Swanton, Ohio having been diagnosed with cancer. Kathy was born January 29, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. She was Married to Frederick Adam Gibbs, who preceded her in death on 10 November 2015.
Surviving are Brothers Raymond, Theodore, and Richard Meiers, Sons Daniel Gibbs (Jenni), David Gibbs, Scott Gibbs (Cheryl), and Daughters Mary Anne Wolff (Tony), Lisa Gibbs, and Daughter-in-Law Sue Gibbs. Also surviving are her Grandchildren Lindsey, Kaileigh, Jacob, Cody, Tyler, Betsy, Zach, James, Zoe, Kate, Grace, Levi, and Hannah.
Katherine's parents Leslie and Marion Meiers, brother Leslie Meiers and his wife Joyce, and Son Frederick Gibbs preceded her in death.
Katherine "Kathy" spent a number of years selling Tupperware where her acumen in sales shown through when she and her team, The Happy Faces, reached number two in the nation for sales. In Kathy's post retirement, she found fulfillment working at Saint Richards Elementary School, where she provided lunch to the students at Saint Richards. However, Kathy's true love was being a mother and grandmother.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 Reynolds Rd, on Friday November 8, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, either on-line or mail to ALSAC/St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019