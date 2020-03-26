Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Katherine Marguerite "Katie" McConaughy

Katherine Marguerite "Katie" McConaughy Obituary
Katherine "Katie" Marguerite McConaughy

Katherine "Katie" Marguerite McConaughy, age 41, of Columbus, went to join her Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Former associate NetJets; former member Church of the Cross United Methodist Church.

Survived by parents, Steve and Diana Borden McConaughy of Marysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Life Church Gahanna, 3690 N Stygler Road, Gahanna OH 43230. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville.

www.underwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
