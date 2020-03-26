|
|
Katherine "Katie" Marguerite McConaughy
Katherine "Katie" Marguerite McConaughy, age 41, of Columbus, went to join her Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Former associate NetJets; former member Church of the Cross United Methodist Church.
Survived by parents, Steve and Diana Borden McConaughy of Marysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Life Church Gahanna, 3690 N Stygler Road, Gahanna OH 43230. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville.
