Katherine (Rakos) Parker

Katherine (Rakos) Parker Obituary
Katherine (Rakos) Parker

Katherine (Rakos) Parker passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Maryville, TN. Formerly of Toledo, Ohio and lived her last two years in Maryville. She was a successful realtor for 37 years. Co-creator/owner of the wedding cake fountain called The Luv Lite. Katherine was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School. Member of Riverside Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by father, James Garland Brown; stepfather, Charles (Charlie) Christopher; mother, Jessie Christopher; brothers, Charles (Bill) Christopher (Toledo) and Kenneth (Jack) Brown (Maryville); grandson, Blake Anderson and son-in-law, Michael (Mike) Anderson (Maryville).

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Lalonde (Calif.), Diane Drake and Julie Anderson (both of Maryville); grandsons, Jason Lalonde, Derek Anderson and Ryan Lalonde.

Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019
