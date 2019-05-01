|
|
Katherine (Rakos) Parker
Katherine (Rakos) Parker passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Maryville, TN. Formerly of Toledo, Ohio and lived her last two years in Maryville. She was a successful realtor for 37 years. Co-creator/owner of the wedding cake fountain called The Luv Lite. Katherine was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School. Member of Riverside Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by father, James Garland Brown; stepfather, Charles (Charlie) Christopher; mother, Jessie Christopher; brothers, Charles (Bill) Christopher (Toledo) and Kenneth (Jack) Brown (Maryville); grandson, Blake Anderson and son-in-law, Michael (Mike) Anderson (Maryville).
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Lalonde (Calif.), Diane Drake and Julie Anderson (both of Maryville); grandsons, Jason Lalonde, Derek Anderson and Ryan Lalonde.
Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019