Katherine "Kay" Patterson
Katherine "Kay" Patterson, 86, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Flower Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1933 to Aaron and Clara Beeker. A 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kay married Duane "Pat" Patterson on April 11, 1953 in Gesu Church and together mom and dad raised 5 children. She retired from Lion Store where she made many lifelong friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane "Pat"; daughter, Teri (Patterson) Papageorge; grandson, Mario Papageorge; son-in-law Rick Ethridge; and great grandsons, Danny III and Chase Prater. She is survived by children, Diane (Danny) Prater, Sally Ethridge, Pam (Toomas) Heinmets, Jeff (Terri) Patterson; 15 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Interment will be private.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019