Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:15 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Katherine "Kay" Patterson


1933 - 2019
Katherine "Kay" Patterson Obituary
Katherine "Kay" Patterson

Katherine "Kay" Patterson, 86, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Flower Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1933 to Aaron and Clara Beeker. A 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kay married Duane "Pat" Patterson on April 11, 1953 in Gesu Church and together mom and dad raised 5 children. She retired from Lion Store where she made many lifelong friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane "Pat"; daughter, Teri (Patterson) Papageorge; grandson, Mario Papageorge; son-in-law Rick Ethridge; and great grandsons, Danny III and Chase Prater. She is survived by children, Diane (Danny) Prater, Sally Ethridge, Pam (Toomas) Heinmets, Jeff (Terri) Patterson; 15 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Interment will be private.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
