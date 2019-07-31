|
Katherine Rose Rochowiak
Katherine Rose "Kathy" Rochowiak, age 68, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from complications from diabetes at Lakes of Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 6, 1951 in Toledo, OH to Joseph and Doris May (Gunner) Rochowiak. Kathy was employed as a scheduling clerk for Promedica Hospitals for 47 years, retiring in 2016. Family was the center of Kathy's life. She was a loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and "ciotka". Generous to a fault, she had a big heart and would give you her last penny. Kathy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her sisters, Caroline (Gary) Hafner and Deborah (William "Bill") Bensman; brothers, John (Sue) and Joseph (Karen) Rochowiak; and stepmother, Sue Rochowiak. In addition she is survived by her "sister by heart" and best friend, Charlene Pettaway; loving nieces and nephews, Lisa Veller, John (Tina) Rochowiak, April (Brad Potts) Welliver, Sarah Hafner, Gary (Cristina) Hafner II, Rachel (Ryan) Hughes, Drew and Evan Rochowiak, Lynn, Ashley, and Amber Rochowiak; 5 great-nieces; 6 great-nephews; and 2 great-great-nephews. Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2 from 2 - 7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Ronald Winslow presiding. Interment will be at a later date in St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakes of Sylvania for the wonderful care she received the last 1 ½ years, as well as the caregivers of ProMedica Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Condolences may be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019